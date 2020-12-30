Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,304 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $1,746,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,981 shares in the company, valued at $582,588.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,824 shares of company stock valued at $84,864,558 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.