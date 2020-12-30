Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maximus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Maximus by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Maximus by 151.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maximus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MMS opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $701,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,206 shares of company stock worth $2,500,521. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

