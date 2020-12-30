Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.31.

Several research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

