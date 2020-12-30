Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 million to $8.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

