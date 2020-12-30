Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 million to $8.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.