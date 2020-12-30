Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.80

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 268,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

