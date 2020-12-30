Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

