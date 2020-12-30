ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.31

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 130.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

