Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $897.00

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 897 ($11.72) and last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 743632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 884.50 ($11.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 724.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

