Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.28. Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 29,325,675 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.