15,300 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

