5,800 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

