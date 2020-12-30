Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $555.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

