Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 11,421 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 424,408 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 458,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 333,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 347.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

PARR opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

