Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $85,000 Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mistras Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MG opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MG. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

