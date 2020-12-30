Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 70.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,299 shares of company stock worth $707,009. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

