California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 148,506 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Geron were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 125,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 684,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Geron stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.