California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 190 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American National Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American National Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American National Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American National Group by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANAT opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $118.26.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.