California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,293 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,682 shares of company stock worth $21,195,424. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

