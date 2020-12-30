California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,171 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $871.71 million, a PE ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.