California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,439 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at $22,335,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.