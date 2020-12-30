Mark J. Hawkins Sells 1,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $230,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,520.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.