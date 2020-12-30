Teresa H. Meng Sells 958 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMBA opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.48.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
