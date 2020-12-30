Teresa H. Meng Sells 958 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

