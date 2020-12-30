Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93.

On Monday, October 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78.

Shares of ROKU opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $363.44. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -295.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

