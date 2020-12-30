John Krediet Purchases 10,000 Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Director John Krediet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,157,421.20.

Shares of TSE:CVG opened at C$49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$39.75 and a 1 year high of C$55.25.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($16.48) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

