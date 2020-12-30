Comparing FlexShopper (FPAY) & The Competition

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FlexShopper to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 241 739 995 92 2.45

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.30%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -21.28% -26.06% -1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -22.64 FlexShopper Competitors $1.33 billion $189.65 million 6.15

FlexShopper’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FlexShopper peers beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

