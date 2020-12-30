$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

