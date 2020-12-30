Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Financial Review

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Eisai alerts:

This table compares Eisai and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 16.86% 17.30% 11.44% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eisai and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Eisai pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.40 billion 3.31 $1.12 billion $3.91 18.29 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.83 $161.81 million N/A N/A

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Volatility and Risk

Eisai has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.