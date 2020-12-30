The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

