Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,719 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,451 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

