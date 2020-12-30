Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 66,827 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

