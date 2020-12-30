Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $417.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.