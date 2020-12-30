Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

