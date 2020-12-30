Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

