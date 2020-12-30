Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

