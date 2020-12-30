Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,156 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of UDR worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in UDR by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

