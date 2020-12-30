Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,001 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 383,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

