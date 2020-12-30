15,470 Shares in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

