Jane Street Group LLC Sells 37,664 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

