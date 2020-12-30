Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kadmon worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 505.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 168.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

