California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $975,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SLQT opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

