Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.