Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.