Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hilltop by 52.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hilltop by 721.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

