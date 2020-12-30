26,860 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $20,409,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

