Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

