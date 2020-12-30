Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Shares of GS stock opened at $258.01 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $262.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

