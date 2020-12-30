Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,836 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

