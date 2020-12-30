Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

