AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

