AQR Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cutera worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $3,404,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 9.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cutera by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

