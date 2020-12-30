AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. China International Capital started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.